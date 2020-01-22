AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 'Review': The Most Troubled Launch Ever?

Introduction

We're in the last couple of hours before AMD lifts its NDA for the new Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card, something the company unveiled at CES 2020 -- and now have 'launched'. Now, I say 'launched' because it has been one of, if not the most troubled launch of a graphics card that I can remember.

I was working hard on the review and then hit a snag... a really, show-stopping snag. But before we get into that, this is what AMD's new Radeon RX 5600 XT is all about. We have a new card that has some beefy specs, but I'll talk about the drama in the next few pages.

But what AMD is doing here is nailing the sub $300 graphics card market with its RDNA architecture and Navi GPU, with a replacement card for the Radeon RX 590 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, all while kicking some serious ass in AAA and esports games.

AMD's new Radeon RX 5600 XT can easily provide close to 90FPS average in AAA games at 1080p, including The Division 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Gears 5, and The Witcher 3. If we're talking about esports games, then you can enjoy over 120FPS average in games like Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Overwatch.

NVIDIA is in a similar territory to the new Radeon RX 5600 XT with its Turing-based GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, but AMD Is offering up more performance across the board with its new card. It has superior performance in virtually all games at 1080p.

Then there's the case of the slightly higher-end GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER, with the new Radeon RX 5600 XT beating that card, too. We're looking at around 15% more performance in AAA games over the GTX 1660 SUPER, and 5% more performance in esports titles. But, these results are from AMD... my results are further in this review.