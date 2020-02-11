Call of Duty vet working on new IP multiplayer game for 2K Games

2K announces Michael Condrey's new studio 31st Union and confirms a new IP in the process

Today 2K Games finally revealed Michael Condrey's new studio, 31st Union, and gives brief details about the team's upcoming game.

2K's Silicon Valley studio has re-branded to 31st Union, a new games studio that ex-Sledgehammer dev Michael Condrey took over in February 2019. While not explicitly outlined in the press release, we know that 31st Union's first game is a multiplayer-driven project (2K loves engagement and monetization, after all).

The announcement confirms what we already know. The Call of Duty and Dead Space vet is making a brand new IP for Take-Two Interactive's 2K Games label, but job listings from June 2019 frame the dimensions of the new IP. "Our first effort is to build a multiplayer and multiplatform AAA action game which will thrill a diverse community of gamers and have fun while doing it," reads a now defunct listing.

The studio will have two main branches: One in Silicon Valley, and the other in Spain. Both will help build the new IP.

31st Union's ambitious new IP will be a part of Take-Two Interactive's massive new game release pipeline, which includes titles from all of its labels. Take-Two confirmed that new games from Rockstar Games, Hangar 13, 2K Games, Private Division, and Social Point were on the way.

"We're creating a development environment focused on a single new IP where passion is at the center of it all," Michael Condrey said in today's announcement.

Some of these projects, like the next BioShock game from the newly-formed Cloud Chamber studio, have been announced, but the bulk of them remain a mystery.

No target has been set for 31st Union's new game, and the project is currently in preproduction phases so don't expect to see it any time soon.