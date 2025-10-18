2K brings in the big guns to save Project Ethos, recruits Apex and Call of Duty producer

Project Ethos was previously led by a Call of Duty alum Michael Condrey, and now 2K Games is bringing in another FPS veteran to lead F2P Project Ethos.

2K Games hires FPS expert Ben Brinkman to lead game studio 31st Union on its new free-to-play roguelike shooter.

2K is bringing in another Call of Duty veteran to spearhead Project Ethos, a new innovative hero shooter: Ben Brinkman will now take over as studio head at 31st Union. Brinkman is a heavyweight in the FPS game, having served as producer on Call of Duty games at Treyarch and executive producer on Apex Legends. Brinkman replaces Michael Condrey, a fellow former Call of Duty veteran developer who had been let go back in February.

The publisher confirmed the news to Variety via an executive memo from 2K Games president David Ismailer. Project Ethos held a beta test last year, but has seen slower iteration throughout 2025. Brinkman's appointment is a bid to turn that around.