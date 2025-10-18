2K brings in the big guns to save Project Ethos, recruits Apex and Call of Duty producer

2K Games hires FPS expert Ben Brinkman to lead game studio 31st Union on its new free-to-play roguelike shooter.
2K is bringing in another Call of Duty veteran to spearhead Project Ethos, a new innovative hero shooter: Ben Brinkman will now take over as studio head at 31st Union. Brinkman is a heavyweight in the FPS game, having served as producer on Call of Duty games at Treyarch and executive producer on Apex Legends. Brinkman replaces Michael Condrey, a fellow former Call of Duty veteran developer who had been let go back in February.
The publisher confirmed the news to Variety via an executive memo from 2K Games president David Ismailer. Project Ethos held a beta test last year, but has seen slower iteration throughout 2025. Brinkman's appointment is a bid to turn that around.
The community feedback from last fall's Project ETHOS playtest was enlightening. It affirmed the promise of a roguelike shooter but told us we still had work to do. It uncovered the need for a more distinct identity.
It's been inspiring to see how far you've come. You took the feedback to heart and reimagined Project ETHOS with a renewed vision - one that's poised to deliver on its promise to our players
Our confidence in Project ETHOS grows every day. To further the incredible progress you've made, I'm excited to welcome Ben Brinkman as the new Studio Head of 31st Union. After several months of conversations, Ben officially joins us on Monday, October 20.
Ben's leadership and experience in the PVP shooter space is extensive, having spent the last 15 years developing and leading some of the most recognizable franchises in gaming, including Call of Duty: Black Ops, and most recently, Apex Legends.
Please join me in welcoming Ben next week. We are all excited to continue to see the evolution of Project ETHOS in the months to come.