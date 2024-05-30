Microsoft won't make new Xbox Game Pass tier for Black Ops 6

New reports show Microsoft apparently has no plans to release Black Ops 6 onto a new Xbox Game Pass tier specifically made for the Call of Duty franchise.

Microsoft has clarified how Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will release onto Game Pass, confirming that there won't be a special new Game Pass tier specifically for the mainline sequel.

Call of Duty is releasing onto a subscription for the first time ever. Black Ops 6 is slated as a day and date release on Xbox Game Pass, and contrary to our predictions, Microsoft won't be making a special new Game Pass membership option for the Call of Duty series.

"Upon launch, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be playable on Xbox and PC for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass for Console members," Microsoft told Eurogamer.

The move sees Microsoft aggressively pursuing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate numbers, as the dual-membership option heavily skews towards the Ultimate tier in regards to live games like Call of Duty. For example, Game Pass on Console does not include online multiplayer--only Ultimate or Core does. And Core doesn't have built-in access to Black Ops 6.

Microsoft is also making a power play to capture more PC market share an expand its reach to the entrenched platform. The plan may be working: Back in 2023, Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer said that the games division would break $1 billion on PC for the first time during that year.

Assuming no price changes occur with Game Pass, Microsoft could capture the attention, engagement, and spending over millions more gamers across both Xbox consoles and PC as people sign up in droves to try out the new Call of Duty game.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that Xbox Game Pass had 34 million subscribers.