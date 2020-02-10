Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor award for his Joker performance

Joaquin Phoenix has taken home the an award for his performance in the Joker

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony has just wrapped up, and as expected, Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix has taken home a well-deserved award.

Above, we have the Tweet from the official 'The Academy' Twitter account, which states that Joaquin Phoenix has been award an Oscar for his lead performance in the billion-dollar movie 'Joker'. Fans of the movie expected that Phoenix would be taking home the 'Actor In A Leading Role'.

Phoenix is the second actor to win a Best Actor award in the role of Joker, as Health Ledger also won the award for his performance in the legendary 2008's The Dark Knight. If you have yet to see Joker, I can say that the performance Phoenix does playing Arthur Fleck, who is a troubled clown that tumbles down a road of misery, is next to none. He has a completely different take on the Joker character, and it's quite uncomfortable to watch him slowly descend into madness.