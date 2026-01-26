Master Chief voice actor Steve Downes says AI 'can deprive an actor of his work'

Steve Downes, who plays the iconic voice of Spartan 117 in Halo, says that AI can essentially rob performers of their work as Xbox continues pushing AI.

TL;DR: Master Chief voice actor Steve Downes expresses concern over AI reproducing his voice, fearing it could threaten voice actors' jobs. While Xbox uses AI to enhance game development and storytelling, it has no plans to replace performers, highlighting ongoing industry debates about AI's impact on creative work and employment.

The real-life Master Chief isn't too keen about AI taking his job and reproducing his voice, and while Xbox has no plans to replace him, that isn't the case everywhere.

AI is everywhere, and practically every company is trying to use it to save money. Sometimes this means laying off thousands of workers, replacing them with automated systems in an attempt to simultaneously save money and boost productivity. In the entertainment industry, AI hasn't taken over just yet, but some (like James Earl Jones, for example) have sold their likeness to be reproduced by AI.

Microsoft is one such company that has invested heavily into AI, dumping billions into the tech, leading to company-wide adoption. Xbox has utilized AI in unique ways, creating a generative AI simulator that can render games without any coding from a game developer. Xbox has also made deals with AI companies like inWorld to make AI-generated stories, quests, and dialogue.

While Xbox and Microsoft haven't started replacing voice actors with AI-generated modulators, the tech is already putting some developers out of work, and performers like Master Chief voice actor Steve Downes fear that the performance arts might be next.

In a recent video on his channel, Steve Downes, the actor that portrays Master Chief in the Halo series, essentially says that he wishes AI wasn't used because it can ultimately "deprive a voice actor of his work."