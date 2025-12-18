More people watched the Game Awards than the last Super Bowl

The Game Awards 2025 is the most-watched Game Awards ever, with viewership that far exceeds that of the last Super Bowl, held in February 2025.

TL;DR: The 2025 Game Awards set a new record with 171 million global livestreams, surpassing Super Bowl viewership. Social media engagement rose significantly, with a 12% increase in conversations and 50% more co-streams. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dominated, winning nine major awards including Game of the Year.

The Game Awards has revealed the 2025 show is by far the biggest Game Awards ever conducted, with the social media account for the award show stating it had 171 million global livestreams.

The stat was revealed on the official X account for The Game Awards where the organization wrote that viewership for the award show was up 11% year-over-year, with more than 171 million global livestreams. Additionally, conversations about The Game Awards on X were up 12% year-over-year, and there were 23,000 co-streams of the event on Twitch & YouTube, marking a 50% increase year-over-year.

Furthermore, the 171 million viewership figure doesn't include the views the award show obtained through Amazon Prime Video. To put that level of viewership into context, the last Super Bowl held on February 9, 2025 pulled 127.7 million viewers, and peaked at 133.5 million during the halftime show.

As for The Game Awards, despite its controversial last unveiling being somewhat underwhelming for many viewers, particularly how Keighley teed up the announcement, the award show continues to grow every year, which is something to tip your hat to.

The 2025 Game Awards was swept by Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which took home nine awards in total, including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score & Music, Best Performance, Best Role-Playing Game, Best Independent Game, and Best Debut Indie Game.