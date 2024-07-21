Fallout TV show receives 16 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series

The Fallout TV show earns 16 Emmy nominations including one for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for Walter Goggins' memorable turn as The Ghoul.

In 2023, HBO's The Last of Us adaptation became the first videogame adaptation to earn multiple Emmy Award nominations snagging 24 in total, ultimately winning 8 Emmys. With the recent success of Prime Video's Fallout adaptation created in collaboration with Bethesda, the show is now joining last year's prestige drama hit by earning 16 Emmy nominations across 15 categories.

Walter Goggins' memorable performance as The Ghoul in Fallout is nominated for an Emmy.

The nominations include the award for Outstanding Drama Series, where Fallout will compete against Shogun, The Crown, The Gilded Age, and The Morning Show. Celebrated actor Walter Goggins' memorable performance as The Ghoul has also earned a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series. The show has also earned a nomination for Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series.

Three prestigious award nominations alongside several more cover aspects of the show, including costume design, prosthetic makeup effects, makeup, music, and visual effects.

Fallout immediately captured the hearts of audiences worldwide and quickly became one of Amazon's most successful TV shows to date. 17 Emmy nominations might fall short of the total achieved by The Last of Us, but if it manages to win the Outstanding Drama Series or Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series award, it will be the first for a series based on a videogame. Regarding the prestigious Outstanding Drama Series award, Shogun is widely considered the one to beat heading into this year's ceremony.

Even if the show walks away empty-handed, these nominations are a clear indicator that videogame adaptations, when done well, translate to both critical and widespread success. The 76th Emmy Awards will air at 11 pm ET on September 15.

Here's the complete list of Fallout's nominations.

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For Drama Programming

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series*

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Period Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series (Walton Goggins)

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Music Supervision

* - nominated twice in this category