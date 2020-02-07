ZTE Axon 10s Pro the first with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 inside

ZTE beats Samsung to the Snapdragon 865 punch with its new Axon 10s Pro smartphone

ZTE has just unveiled the world's first Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 powered smartphone, the new ZTE Axon 10s Pro which is a powerhouse smartphone -- right on the eve of Samsung's new Galaxy S20 family of smartphones.

The new Axon 10s Pro smartphone packs the Snapdragon 865 chip which means it has 5G connectivity, but it also debuts with a delicious 6.47-inch AMOLED curved display but just a 1080p resolution display with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. There's an in-display fingerprint sensor and water-drop notch, which doesn't stand out too much.

There's up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage, while ZTE will offer a lower-end 6GB RAM / 128GB storage model. Both of ZTE's new Axon 10s Pro smartphones will roll out with a 4000mAh battery and support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 technology.

Inside, there's a 48-megapixel main camera and 12-megapixel snapper for pixel-binned images, while a 20-megapixel wide-angle lens (125 degrees) and 8-megapixel telephoto lens fill out the rear-camera abilities. ZTE packs a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the front of the Axon 10s Pro smartphone.

When it comes to price, ZTE hasn't shared that just yet but its predecessor in the Axon 10 Pro costs $469 -- so expect the $500 range or so for the new Axon 10s Pro.