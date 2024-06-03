Qualcomm to launch Mini-PCs and desktops powered by its Snapdragon X Elite series chips

Qualcomm announces expansion of its Snapdragon X Elite series, wants to see its Arm-based chips inside of Mini-PCs, desktops, laptops, and more.

Qualcomm held its Computex 2024 keynote earlier today, hyping both the Copilot+ PC ecosystem and its new Snapdragon X Series processors.

In the Qualcomm Computex 2024 keynote YouTube video above, at the 11:34 mark Neowin reports that Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon said that these initial laptops being released are just the first wave of Windows PCs that will feature Snapdragon X Elite chips.

Qualcomm teased renders of PCs with Snapdragon X Elite chips inside, with Amon saying that the new Snapdragon X Series chips will be inside all sorts of form factor PC systems. The company had some slides up that showed off tablet designs, Mini-PCs, and even all-in-one PC systems.

We don't know when to expect new Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon X Elite form outside of the coming waves of Copilot+ PC laptops, but the company will be holding its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit in October, where I'm sure we're going to be bombarded with new Copilot+ PCs in all shapes and sizes, powered by the new Snapdragon X Series processors.

NEWS SOURCE:neowin.net

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

