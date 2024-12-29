All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

Samsung loses bid to make Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip, moves to TSMC N3P process node

Samsung continues to struggle securing large customers for its semiconductor business: loses Qualcomm to TSMC for its new Snapdrargon 8 Elite 2 chip.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Samsung lost Qualcomm's contract for the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor to TSMC, which will use its N3P process node. This marks another setback for Samsung's semiconductor business, which struggles with high-end chip production. Previously, Samsung was the main manufacturer for Qualcomm chips but faced yield issues, leading to TSMC's involvement.

Samsung has failed to secure another large customer for its semiconductor business, losing Qualcomm and its contract to build its next-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor, which will now be fabbed on TSMC's new N3P process node.

In a new article from The Bell, we're learning that this is yet another painful experience for Samsung, as it hasn't proven its semiconductor business can mass produce high-end chips. According to industry insiders, Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (tentative name) will be released in the second half of 2025, mass-produced on TSMC's third-gen 3nm (N3P) process node. Samsung entered the competition to win the order, but "ultimately fell through".

Samsung used to be the largest manufacturer of Qualcomm chips, with a monopoly until the company launched its first-gen Snapdragon 8 processor in late 2021. The company experienced yield issues, but TSMC was then put in charge of the improved version -- Snapdragon 8+ -- and the rest is history.

Qualcomm released its Snapdragon 8 Elite processor in the second half of 2024, using TSMC's second-gen N3E process node, with reports teasing that Samsung Electronics negotiated with Qualcomm for the Snapdragon 8s Elite, a cost-effective version of the chip, but failed to do so.

The tables have turned over the years, from Samsung fabbing Qualcomm chips, to Qualcomm powering Samsung Galaxy S series smartphones. Samsung's new Galaxy S25 will be unveiled in January 2025, and will be filled entirely this time, with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processors... a total bizarro world, eh?

NEWS SOURCE:thebell.co.kr

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

