Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme can use 100W+ of power when 'unconstrained'

Qualcomm has released some fresh details on its new Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme and Snapdragon X2 Elite processors, where the flagship Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme can use 100W of power when it's "unconstrained".

The new power figures come from Qualcomm directly, as the company hasn't defined the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme chip and its TDP, as its power is dependent on OEM partners to specify power limits on their products. For laptop makers, they need to consider multiple factors like dimensions, weight, cost targets, surface, exhaust air temperatures, and noise levels.

All of these factors work out the "Platform Sustained SoC Power Dissipation Capability" where if Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X2 Elite and Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme were to run at higher sustained clock speeds, improved thermal solutions are then mandatory.

But, a higher-end heatsink is heavier, makes more noise, and costs more to install, so Qualcomm partners have to balance things out with the new Snapdragon X2 series processors as well as they can depending on the product they're making, and market they're selling it to.

Qualcomm provided some more details on its new Snapdragon X2 Elite and Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme processors running in "unconstrained" power mode, using Cinebench to test it out. The flagship Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme at around 40W of power beats everything else on the table: the Snapdragon X2 Elite, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU, the Core Ultra 9 285H, and Core Ultra 9 288V "Lunar Lake" CPUs.

The company also provided some practical examples of its new flagship Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme processor and its power consumption when running in "unconstrained" power modes inside of a laptop:

Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme "unconstrained" mode in a laptop:

Memory Test - 107.94W

- 107.94W Handbrake - 84.78W

- 84.78W Cinebench 2024 multi-core - 70.31W

- 70.31W Integer Spinloop - 30.19W

- 30.19W Geekbench 6 multi-core - 8.41W

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X2 Elite and Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme processors will launch in 2026, taking a stand against Apple's beefed-up M5 Max processors that will launch in Q1 2026 inside of new MacBook Pro laptops.