Apple confirms existence of Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ with store preview

A preview of Samsung's mysterious Galaxy Buds+ has appeared on the Apple Store

By: Jak Connor from 1 hour, 5 mins ago

You'd probably think that Samsung would be the one to confirm the existence of their new Galaxy Buds+, but Apple has beaten them to the announcement.

It appears that Apple may have 'accidentally' revealed the new Galaxy Buds+ via their App Store Preview section as it depicts a new App called "Samsung Galaxy Buds+". The preview shows a bunch of screenshots from inside the app, as well as 'what's new' and compatibility requirements. The app doesn't describe the physical earbuds very much, but according to CNET, they are expected to have extended battery life on a single charge -- 12 hours.

It's expected that Samsung will officially showcase the new earbuds during their Unpacked event scheduled for February 11th. During this event, it's also expected that Samsung will showcase its new flagship device and a bunch of other cool devices (Galaxy Home Mini etc). CNET also reports that the Galaxy Buds+ could arrive with no noise cancellation, which would be a considerable downside to Apple's AirPods Pro.

