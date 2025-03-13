Samsung's new bone conduction earphones are codenamed 'Able' are rumored for 2025 release

Samsung's new earphones are codenamed 'Able' and will be launched in the 2H of 2025: new bone-conducting earphones with 1.7M units expected in 2025.

Samsung is reportedly working on a new pair of bone-conducting earphones codenamed "Able" with production expected for later this year.

In a new post on Chinese social media outlet Weibo, leaker "Ice Universe" says that his sources revealed Samsung Electronics' MX division will release bone-conducting earphones during its Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch event in July. Samsung has its existing Galaxy Buds, but its new codename Able earphones will transmit sound from around the ears, instead of plugging the earphones into your actual ears.

We already have multiple bone-conducting earphones on the market, but bone-conduction earphones are still a niche market but the South Korean electronics giant wants in on it. Bone-conducting earphones will offer an open-ear experience, but won't have the limitations of speaker-based open-ear headphones, with Samsung's codename Able baking in the ovens right now.

Samsung's purported bone-conducting earphones will provide improved situational awareness while listening to audio or on a phone call, and will reduce the discomfort that you get from in-ear headphones (which I hate). We've seen tech giants including Apple, Google, and Samsung using silicone-tipped earbuds, but it looks like Samsung will be the first of the big companies with new bone-conducting earphones.

Samsung is also expected to unveil a triple-fold smartphone in April, and it will reportedly be launched alongside its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, and now its purported Able bone-conducting earphones. The company has been dominating the foldable smartphone business, with Apple nowhere to be seen and still years away from a foldable iPhone. Samsung entering (and dominating) another market is a good idea, especially when it can bundle the new bone-conducting earphones with future-gen smartphones.