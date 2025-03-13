All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Audio

Samsung's new bone conduction earphones are codenamed 'Able' are rumored for 2025 release

Samsung's new earphones are codenamed 'Able' and will be launched in the 2H of 2025: new bone-conducting earphones with 1.7M units expected in 2025.

Samsung's new bone conduction earphones are codenamed 'Able' are rumored for 2025 release
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Samsung is developing bone-conducting earphones, codenamed "Able," expected to launch at the Galaxy Z Fold 7 event in July.

Samsung is reportedly working on a new pair of bone-conducting earphones codenamed "Able" with production expected for later this year.

Samsung's new bone conduction earphones are codenamed 'Able' are rumored for 2025 release 41
2

In a new post on Chinese social media outlet Weibo, leaker "Ice Universe" says that his sources revealed Samsung Electronics' MX division will release bone-conducting earphones during its Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch event in July. Samsung has its existing Galaxy Buds, but its new codename Able earphones will transmit sound from around the ears, instead of plugging the earphones into your actual ears.

We already have multiple bone-conducting earphones on the market, but bone-conduction earphones are still a niche market but the South Korean electronics giant wants in on it. Bone-conducting earphones will offer an open-ear experience, but won't have the limitations of speaker-based open-ear headphones, with Samsung's codename Able baking in the ovens right now.

Samsung's purported bone-conducting earphones will provide improved situational awareness while listening to audio or on a phone call, and will reduce the discomfort that you get from in-ear headphones (which I hate). We've seen tech giants including Apple, Google, and Samsung using silicone-tipped earbuds, but it looks like Samsung will be the first of the big companies with new bone-conducting earphones.

Samsung is also expected to unveil a triple-fold smartphone in April, and it will reportedly be launched alongside its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, and now its purported Able bone-conducting earphones. The company has been dominating the foldable smartphone business, with Apple nowhere to be seen and still years away from a foldable iPhone. Samsung entering (and dominating) another market is a good idea, especially when it can bundle the new bone-conducting earphones with future-gen smartphones.

Photo of the PlayStation 5 Pro Console
Best Deals: PlayStation 5 Pro Console
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$699 USD
- $699 USD
Buy
$849 USD
$849 USD $849 USD
Buy
$699 USD
- $699 USD
Buy
$699 USD
- $699 USD
Buy
$699 USD
- $699 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/13/2025 at 7:58 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:m.sedaily.com, tomsguide.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles