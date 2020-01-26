Our first 'official' photo of Samsung's new Galaxy S20, Galaxy Buds+

I think the hype train for Samsung's new Galaxy S20 has been going for months now, but it feels like it is speeding up and faster than ever before as the days pass. Now, we have our first 'official' photo of the new Galaxy S20 and the new Galaxy Buds+ that you'll get for free if you pre-order the phone.

Notorious leaker Evan 'evleaks' Blass has leaked out a bunch of official images for the Galaxy S20 family of smartphones, along with a promotional shot that sees Samsung giving a free set of the Galaxy Buds+ if you pre-order the Galaxy S20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones.

There's nothing new with the shots other than confirming what we have already seen from the slew of leaks on the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. But we do have some official goodies confirming the insane 108-megapixel camera on the Galaxy S20 Ultra and its 100x "Space Zoom" feature, and the higher-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, up to 16GB of RAM (!!!) and 120Hz displays.

We will see Samsung fully detail the Galaxy S20 family of smartphones on February 11 at its Unpacked 2020 event.