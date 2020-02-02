Taipei Games Show delayed by coronavirus outbreak

The Taipei Game Show has been delayed to Summer 2020 as a security measure against China's growing coronavirus hazards.

China's coronavirus outbreak is spreading fast, and so is paranoia and fear, leading to interruptions in gaming hardware production and the closure of many overseas facilities.

Now the health risk is affecting big events in Asia. First Blizzard cancelled the Overwatch League esports event in China, and now the Taipei Games Show, a key event that Sony planned to attend this month that attracts over 320,000 people, has been delayed. The move comes after the coronavirus spread to Taiwan with 10 confirmed cases.

"We are deeply sorry to announce the different decision from our committee. 2020 Taipei Game Show was originally scheduled to take place on Feb 6 - Feb 9. However, due to the serious outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus, we have decided to postpone the event to this summer," event organizes told VG247.

Sony, along with other exhibitors like CD Projekt RED and Bandai Namco, planned to show off a slew of games at the Taiwan-based event.