Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,567 Reviews & Articles | 66,694 News Posts

Coronavirus outbreak affecting Switch console production

China's coronovirus outbreak could impact console production over time

By: Derek Strickland from 37 mins ago

China's alarming coronavirus outbreak in the Hubei capital spreading fast, and is impacting the tech world--including video game console production.

coronavirus-outbreak-affecting-switch-console-production_36

At a recent investor's meeting in Japan, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa confirms that China's coronvirus breakout is somewhat impacting production of Switch hardware. The impact is likely slight, but could grow until the health hazard is quelled.

Nintendo is believed to have moved some of its console production outside of China to avoid the now-cancelled trade tariffs, but we're not sure how much production--if any--was actually relocated.

Practically all electronics are manufactured, produced, and assembled in China. This goes double for video game consoles. Companies like Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony estimate that 96% of all video games hardware imported to the United States was made in China.

Nintendo has enjoyed massive Switch sales with over 52 million consoles sold to consumers to date. Keeping this pace going depends wholly on production and availability of the system itself.

Other games-makers like Sony or Microsoft have yet to comment on the coronavirus affecting their respective hardware production lines. It's possible the coronavirus could interrupt manufacturing of next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Key tech titans like Apple have closed their manufacturing facilities in the Wuhan area, and Blizzard has likewise cancelled big esports events in China to avoid the specter of infection.

Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite - Yellow (HDHSYAZAA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$195.00
$196.95$196.99$199.75
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/30/2020 at 1:39 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:reuters.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.