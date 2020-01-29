Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,566 Reviews & Articles | 66,677 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: AMD: Big Navi GPU to disrupt 4K gaming like Ryzen CPUs did to Intel

Apple limits employee travel to China because of coronavirus outbreak

Apple CEO Tim Cook says coronavirus outbreak in China is affecting Apple's operations in the country

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 16 mins ago

You would have to be living under a rock right now to not be hearing about the coronavirus outbreak in China that is slowly spreading throughout the world, but it is now affecting Apple.

apple-limits-employee-travel-china-coronavirus-outbreak_02

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that the on-going coronavirus outbreak in China is affecting Apple's operations in the country, so it has restricted employee travel and even closed an Apple Store in China over the outbreak. Tim Cook explained to CNBC: "We're restricting travel to business critical travel. For employees that are in the Wuhan area, we are providing care kits and supplying them across our employee population in China as well".

The company has "some suppliers" in the Wuhan area according to Cook, who told Apple investors on Tuesday that some of its manufacturing facilities in China will be closed until February 10. The Chinese government has put forward these recommendations, with Cook also adding that some of its channel partners have closed their retail stores which will have a (small) impact on sales. Cook added: "Retail traffic has also been impacted outside of the city over the last few days".

Buy at Amazon

Outbreak

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$12.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/29/2020 at 2:45 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:ft.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.