Final Fantasy 7 Remake is one of the best-looking games of this gen

Today Square Enix dropped a big new trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Remake to hype up fans...and it's worked amazing well.

Square Enix is going all-in with Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and rightly so: It's one of their most lauded games of all time. The Remake's CGI scenes look absolutely incredible, breathing new life into the classic RPG while even rivaling Advent Children's visuals. Like all Final Fantasy games, the Remake is a real spectacle of talent. But what makes the game so impressive to me is how it seamlessly switches from those cutscenes over to actual gameplay without losing any fidelity, or missing a beat. The swap is done in real-time and doesn't break the immersion one bit.

The new trailer has an eclectic mix of chaos, chicanery, and amazing-looking eye candy. In a very real way, FF7 Remake blurs the line between a theatrical action film experience with the thrill of gaming, all set in a mythos we know and love. The footage has Cloud's famous cross-dressing mission (which is done impeccably well), Red XIII's triumphant reveal, explosive combat that shows Leviathan and the Chocobo Mog summons, and the battle-ridden journey deep into the heart of Shinra Corporation's nefarious deeds.

FF7 Remake is true celebration of the original that any old-school fan will recognize and want to be a part of.

Sure it has new elements, like a real-time combat system borrowed from Final Fantasy XV instead of turn-based combat, but the game looks enthralling and genuinely full of action. It's a game that could redefine how games look and play for the current generation, and carry well into next-gen territory on the PlayStation 5.

Remember the Remake is only the first chapter of the saga, and isn't a complete game. The Remake that releases on April 10, 2020 will chronicle Disc 1's story in Midgar and other volumes of the game are set to release later.