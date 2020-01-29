Rick and Morty get stuck in a hilarious Pringles advertisement

Rick and Morty have been taken over by a Pringles advertisement, triple layer dip stack?

As expected, Pringles have taken over Rick and Morty in a new advertisement that recommends and a new flavor of Pringles.

The above ad has been released on the official Rick and Morty Twitter page and showcases Rick and Summer sitting in their house watching TV. On TV a Pringles ad just finishes showing off a triple-layer-dip-stick, Summer then asks Rick "how much do you think Pringles paid these people?", Rick then replies, "hardly anything". This is a tongue-in-cheek dig at Pringles not paying Adult Swim enough money for this advertisement.

Morty then enters the room, asking Summer and Rick if they want to combine some Pringles flavors to create a whole new flavor. Rick then realizes that Morty is, in fact, a robot and that everyone is trapped in a Pringles commercial. A bunch of more robot Morty's then enter the room chanting "stack Pringles and make endless new flavors".