Apple finalizes Siri's future after pulling failed Apple Intelligence TV commercial

Apple has finally decided which AI company will be providing the underlying technology to power the next-generation and more personalized Siri.

After deliberating with several companies, Apple has selected Google to provide the new "brain" for Apple's next-generation Siri slated to be released sometime in 2026.

Pulled next-generation Siri advertisement

Apple is incredibly far behind its competition when it comes to providing useful AI-powered software features across its range of products, with the company even failing to fulfill its promise to release a next-generation Siri capable of integrating throughout all of Apple's native applications. Apple even quietly removed an advertisement for the upgraded Siri that featured Game of Thrones and The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey.

Why is Apple so far behind in producing a competitive in-house AI model? Several technical difficulties, combined with the product not meeting Apple's exceptionally high standards for uniformity across its range of other products and services, are contributing factors. Apple has recognized that it's significantly behind the competition, such as Google's Gemini, OpenAI's ChatGPT, and Anthropic, and in June 2024 the company announced it was integrating ChatGPT for any prompts that couldn't be completed by Apple's on-device AI model.

Now, Apple has confirmed it has selected Google to integrate Gemini, with Google writing in a recent blog post, "Apple and Google have entered into a multi-year collaboration under which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will be based on Google's Gemini models and cloud technology. These models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized Siri coming this year."