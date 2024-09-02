Facebook partner admits smartphone microphones listen to people talk to serve better ads

One of Facebook's advertising partners has reportedly admitted listening to spying on people's conversations through smartphones to serve curated ads.

Have you ever been talking about something with someone and then picked up your phone and saw whatever it was you were talking about as an advertisement?

Facebook partner admits smartphone microphones listen to people talk to serve better ads 6565465
Sometimes, the timing of tailored advertisements on social media platforms, particularly Meta-operated platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, can be incredibly jarring, especially if there is only a matter of seconds between the conversation ending about that product and then it suddenly appears in the middle of your feed. The consistency of this coincides has begged the question for some time - "Do social media companies use the microphone in your smartphone to listen to conversations that are then used to feed tailor advertisements?"

A new report from 404 Media that cites documents leaked to its reporters reveals "Active Listening" software that, unsurprisingly, uses a form of artificial intelligence to "capture real-time intent data by listening to our conversations". The leaked documents cite a pitch deck from Cox Media Group (CMG), a TV and radio giant that is one of Facebook's alleged marketing partners.

Facebook partner admits smartphone microphones listen to people talk to serve better ads 651156
The pitch deck showcases how CMG uses its "Active Listening" software to capture voice data from a smartphone device that can then be paired with behavioral data on the individual to further hone the targeted advertisements to the individual. Notably, CMG stated that Amazon, Facebook, and Google are clients of this "Active Listening" software, and following the publishing of the report from 404 Media, Google has removed CMG from its Partner Program list.

This removal then caused Meta to begin reviewing CMG's partnership with the platform to see if it has violated any of its terms of service.

"We know what you're thinking. Is this even legal? It is legal for phones and devices to listen to you. When a new app download or update prompts consumers with a multi-page term of use agreement somewhere in the fine print, Active Listening is often included," reads a now-deleted Cox blog post from November 2023

NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, 404media.co

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

