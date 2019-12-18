Pringles is making their own Rick and Morty - Pickle Rick chip flavor

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
By: Jak Connor from 5 hours, 30 mins ago

Ever wondered what Pickle Rick would taste like? Next year you will be able to try, as Pringles is making their own flavor.

Yes, you read that correctly. Pringles has announced that it will be making a special 'Pickle Rick' flavor of its potato crisps. According to the official Pringles Twitter account, these special edition Rick and Morty-themed Pringles in 'Pickle Rick' flavor will be released "On 2/2".

What would these even taste like? Would it be a normal pickle chip flavor plus something that's meant to taste like Rick? What would that even be? Maybe an alcoholic taste to fit the character's personality? Who knows. I suppose we will only know what Pickle Rick tastes like when the chips release until then we just have to enjoy these play-on-words. "I turned myself into a can of Pringles Morty! I'm Pringles Rick!"

