GIGABYTE debuts new gaming monitors at CES: 1440p 165Hz, and more

GIGABYTE's new G32QC: 31.5-inch 1440p 165Hz FreeSync Premium Pro gaming display

By: Anthony Garreffa from 24 mins ago

CES 2020 - GIGABYTE unveiled their own gaming monitors at CES 2020, joining their expanded range of AORUS gaming monitors that have AMD's newly-focused FreeSync branding.

GIGABYTE's new gaming monitors rock native resolutions of 1080p and 1440p depending on the panel, with refresh rates hitting 165Hz. The company is offering up great gaming monitors without the insane bells and whistles that most people seriously don't need, with prices that won't break the bank.

The new GIGABYTE monitors are led by the flagship G32QC which has a 31.5-inch 1440p panel with a 1500R curvature, and super-fast 165Hz refresh rate. GIGABYTE has VESA DisplayHDR 400 with 90% of the DCI-P3 color saturation, as well as FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync Compatible.

There is also a 27-inch G27QC which has a native 2560x1440 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate, with "HDR Ready" goodness and FreeSync Premium/G-Sync Compatible. Under that is the 27-inch 1080p 144Hz model in the G27F, which is a regular FreeSync/G-Sync Compatible monitor. Both of these models have dual 2W speakers, too.

