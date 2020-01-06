AMD adds new tier system to its FreeSync display tech

CES 2020 - AMD expanded on its FreeSync display technology at CES 2020, adding a new tier system to the range that sees the introduction of FreeSync Premium and FreeSync Premium Pro.

The new FreeSync Premium and FreeSync Premium Pro displays will be two new tiers above the regular FreeSync tier, which will be a new baseline for laptops and desktop monitors. What AMD will be adding with FreeSync Premium is that it will be a minimum 1080p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and low framerate compensation (LFC).

AMD's flagship FreeSync Premium Pro monitors will have the same minimum 1080p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and LFC -- but will add in HDR technology. FreeSync Premium Pro is what AMD used to call FreeSync 2 HDR -- but a new dab of paint has been applied. FreeSync Premium is the new entry here, while AMD is just getting their FreeSync branding into a better firing line starting 2020 off with a bang.

I don't know about you but it is going to be hella confusing for future monitor purchases, with the likes of FreeSync, FreeSync 2, FreeSync 2 HDR, FreeSync Premium, and FreeSync Premium Pro -- and then on the Team Green side of the fence NVIDIA has G-Sync, G-Sync HDR, G-Sync Compatible, and G-Sync Ultimate.