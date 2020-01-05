Analyst: $500 Xbox Series X will take wind out of Microsoft's sails

Analyst Michael Pachter predicts the cheaper next-gen console will prevail, and a $400+ price tag is a mistake

Next-gen dominance will come down to the age-old equalizer: The retail price tag.

Reports indicate the PlayStation 5 could be weaker than the Xbox Series X's 12TFLOP GPU, with a possible shrunken MSRP to match. By all accounts the Xbox SX is a beast that "eats monsters for breakfast" that could carry a monstrous price tag to match. Analysts are starting to weigh in on sales predictions, with most agreeing on a $400+ price point for both, but what happens if there's a price difference? If the Xbox SX is more expensive, the PS5 could win.

"You know what's going to take the wind out of Microsoft's sales? Charging more than $400. That's a problem. I think far more relevant to the success of both boxes is if there's a price differential. If they're priced the same I think they have an equal chance of thriving. If they're priced vastly different, the cheaper one's going to win," Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said in a recent episode of The Pachter Factor.

Analysts like IHS Markit's Piers Harding-Rolls thinks the PS5 and Xbox SX will be priced similarly, which could hint at a $499 standard MSRP for both.

"I also expect pricing of both PS5 and Xbox Series X to be similar, and I think it's more likely than not they will be higher than the PS4 launch price point of $399," Harding-Rolls said in a recent interview with GamesIndustry.biz.

Reports also say Microsoft will release two next-gen Xbox consoles in 2020: The enthusiast-grade Xbox Series X that targets 4K 60FPS, and a cheaper digital-only system with pared down specs called Lockhart that targets 1440p 60FPS.

Pachter weighs in on this multi-SKU price range too:

"I think $500 for the top box is the maximum they can charge. Knowing Microsoft, I'd say a $100 difference between the more powerful and less powerful, but the problem's the specs on Lockhart. Lockhart better be more powerful than an Xbox One X, and I don't know if they can differentiate those two. So I'd say $500 and $400."

This pretty much aligns with our predictions that a $399 PlayStation 5 will absolutely dominate next-gen. There's just one problem: We don't know if the leaked Oberon specs represent final performance or not. They likely don't, and it's possible the PS5 will shoot past the leaked 9.2TFLOPs of GPU perf to match the Xbox SX.

Even still it's likely the PlayStation 5 will still win when it comes to sales simply because it supports PlayStation 4 backward compatibility. We'll see hundreds of millions of games carry forward to the next-generation as millions of current PS4 owners buy into the new ecosystem.

Luckily Microsoft is prepared for such an event and doesn't necessarily care about console sales. For Microsoft, the real money is in services, subscriptions, and games. Console sales aren't everything and Microsoft has made a killer business on its massively lucrative and engaging webwork of services--something that Sony hasn't refined nearly as much.

Xbox Series X is due out by Holiday 2020. No pricing has been announced.

Check below for confirmed specs and details, and a huge content listing of everything we've heard about Xbox Series X so far:

Xbox Series X confirmed details (Formerly Project Scarlett):

8-core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU

Navi GPU on RDNA architecture

Highly customized 7nm SoC from AMD

GDDR6 memory

2x Xbox One X's 6TFLOPs of GPU perf

4x CPU power of Xbox One generation

Can deliver up to 40x more performance than Xbox One in specific use cases

Adaptive sync supported

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

Supports 8K resolution (likely media playback)

120FPS gaming

Variable refresh rate (adaptive sync/FreeSync)

Variable Rate Shading

Raytracing confirmed with dedicated raytracing cores

Backward compatible with thousands of Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games

New controller with a dedicated share button

Compatible with Xbox One accessories

Lockhart (Unconfirmed lower-end Xbox Series hardware)

1440p 60FPS

No disc drive

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

7nm AMD SoC w/ scaled-down 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHZ and Navi GPU

Lower GDDR6 memory pool (Possibly 12GB)

~6-8 TFLOPs of power?

Aims to rival PS4 Pro/Replace Xbox One S

Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games

Cheaper MSRP

Anaconda/Xbox Series X/Project Scarlett

4K 60FPS

Disc drive with 4K UHD playback

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

7nm AMD SoC with 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz and Navi GPU

16GB GDDR6 RAM

12 TFLOPs of power

2x GPU power as Xbox One X/aims to replace Xbox One X

Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games

More expensive MSRP

