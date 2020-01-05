Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,541 Reviews & Articles | 66,198 News Posts

MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT MECH series teased, dual-fan design at play

MSI's new custom Radeon RX 5600 XT MECH graphics cards leaked with single 8-pin PCIe power

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 2 mins ago

AMD is expected to unveil its new Navi 10-based Radeon RX 5600 XT grapphics card at CES 2020 in the next couple of days, but now we have some leaks from MSI's new MECH range of cards.

msi-radeon-rx-5600-xt-mech-series-teased-dual-fan-design-play_03

MSI's upcoming Radeon RX 5600 XT MECH graphics cards have been leaked, with teh MECH series cards finding their place just under the flagship GAMING series. MSI's upcoming cards will come in two SKUs with an OC and non-OC model in the upcoming Radeon RX 5600 XT MECH graphics cards.

The overclocked RX 5600 XT MECH OC graphics card has 1185, 1420, 1600MHz GPU clocks for base, game, and boost mode respectively. The non-OC version of the RX 5600 XT will have its Navi 10 GPU clocked at 1130, 1375, and 1570MHz for base, game, and boost clocks respectively. Both models include 6GB of GDDR6 memory at 12Gbps on a 192-bit memory interface and a single 8-pin PCIe power connector, with a TDP that should find itself at 150W or so.

msi-radeon-rx-5600-xt-mech-series-teased-dual-fan-design-play_04

Expect more details in the coming days.

Buy at Amazon

PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 5700 XT

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$439.99
$439.99$439.99$419.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/5/2020 at 3:06 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.