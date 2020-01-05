MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT MECH series teased, dual-fan design at play

AMD is expected to unveil its new Navi 10-based Radeon RX 5600 XT grapphics card at CES 2020 in the next couple of days, but now we have some leaks from MSI's new MECH range of cards.

MSI's upcoming Radeon RX 5600 XT MECH graphics cards have been leaked, with teh MECH series cards finding their place just under the flagship GAMING series. MSI's upcoming cards will come in two SKUs with an OC and non-OC model in the upcoming Radeon RX 5600 XT MECH graphics cards.

The overclocked RX 5600 XT MECH OC graphics card has 1185, 1420, 1600MHz GPU clocks for base, game, and boost mode respectively. The non-OC version of the RX 5600 XT will have its Navi 10 GPU clocked at 1130, 1375, and 1570MHz for base, game, and boost clocks respectively. Both models include 6GB of GDDR6 memory at 12Gbps on a 192-bit memory interface and a single 8-pin PCIe power connector, with a TDP that should find itself at 150W or so.

Expect more details in the coming days.