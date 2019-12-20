CD Projekt RED signs new deal with Witcher author, new games likely

CD Projekt RED and Witcher series author Andrzej Sapkowski today signed a new agreement that satisfies both parties.

Back in 2018, Adrzej Sapkowski, the famed Polish author behind the Witcher books, demanded $16 million from CD Projekt RED in recompense for past Witcher game sales. Back in the early days of the Witcher games, Sapkowski originally sold the rights to his book series to CDPR for a pittance, a costly mistake for a franchise that's now sold over 40 million copies worldwide. So Sapkowski demanded more money.

Now CD Projekt RED and Sapkowski have reached an agreement. We don't know how much CDPR promised Sapkowski or what the exact terms are, but CD Projekt RED gets to keep the Witcher rights for new games and merchandise. A new Witcher has likely been in development for some time now, too.

Here's an excerpt from the email announcement:

"We've always admired Mr. Andrzej Sapkowski's works - a great inspiration for the team here at CD PROJEKT RED," says Adam Kiciński, President and Joint CEO, CD PROJEKT. "I believe today marks a new stage in our continued relationship," Kiciński concludes. The agreement satisfies and fully clarifies the needs and expectations of both parties, past and present, and sets out a framework for the future cooperation between the two sides. The agreement grants CD PROJEKT new rights, as well as confirms the company's title to "The Witcher" intellectual property in video games, graphic novels, board games, and merchandise.