Witcher 4 tech demo running at 60FPS on base PS5, CD Projekt confirms

Yesterday's big new Witcher 4 tech demo was running on a base PlayStation 5 at 60FPS with raytracing on, CD Projekt has confirmed.
Now that we've passed the middle of the 9th console generation, CD Projekt is squeezing out the max capabilities of Sony's PlayStation 5 using Unreal Engine technology. Years ago, CD Projekt announced it was switching from its internal RED Engine to Unreal Engine 5, culminating in a multi-year deal between the developer and Epic aimed at optimizing Unreal for open-world games.
Now the fruits of this union have been borne with a 14-minute Witcher 4 tech demo that's a spectacle in its own right. CD Projekt was careful to say that this isn't gameplay for The Witcher 4 itself but just a technical presentation that shows what the game could look and play like, especially on a standard PlayStation 5.
"What you just saw, and what you're going to see now, was running on a standard PlayStation 5 at 60FPS with raytracing," Witcher 4 game director Sebastian Kalemba said on stage at State of Unreal in Orlando.
The Witcher 4 entered full production at CD Projekt RED in November 2024, but is not expected to release until at least 2027.
Direct from the State of Unreal 2025, we are excited to share an early development Unreal Engine 5 tech demo for The Witcher 4.
In collaboration with Unreal Engine, we're working to make The Witcher 4 the most immersive Witcher game to date.
Take a peek at how we're using Unreal Engine 5 to enhance open-world experiences, push boundaries, and lay the foundation for the next Witcher saga.
Keep in mind this isn't gameplay of The Witcher 4 itself, but a deep dive into the technological groundwork.