Witcher 4 tech demo running at 60FPS on base PS5, CD Projekt confirms

CD Projekt RED confirms that its incredible new Witcher 4-based Unreal Engine 5 technical demo was running on just a normal stock PlayStation 5 at 60FPS.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: CD Projekt RED showcased a 14-minute Witcher 4 tech demo running on a base PlayStation 5 at 60FPS with ray tracing, using Unreal Engine 5. This technical presentation highlights the game’s potential visuals and performance, with full production started in late 2024 and release expected no earlier than 2027. CD Projekt RED showcased a 14-minute Witcher 4 tech demo running on a base PlayStation 5 at 60FPS with ray tracing, using Unreal Engine 5. This technical presentation highlights the game’s potential visuals and performance, with full production started in late 2024 and release expected no earlier than 2027.

Yesterday's big new Witcher 4 tech demo was running on a base PlayStation 5 at 60FPS with raytracing on, CD Projekt has confirmed.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Now that we've passed the middle of the 9th console generation, CD Projekt is squeezing out the max capabilities of Sony's PlayStation 5 using Unreal Engine technology. Years ago, CD Projekt announced it was switching from its internal RED Engine to Unreal Engine 5, culminating in a multi-year deal between the developer and Epic aimed at optimizing Unreal for open-world games.

Now the fruits of this union have been borne with a 14-minute Witcher 4 tech demo that's a spectacle in its own right. CD Projekt was careful to say that this isn't gameplay for The Witcher 4 itself but just a technical presentation that shows what the game could look and play like, especially on a standard PlayStation 5.

"What you just saw, and what you're going to see now, was running on a standard PlayStation 5 at 60FPS with raytracing," Witcher 4 game director Sebastian Kalemba said on stage at State of Unreal in Orlando.

The Witcher 4 entered full production at CD Projekt RED in November 2024, but is not expected to release until at least 2027.