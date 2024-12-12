Witcher 4 officially announced, stars Ciri as main protagonist

CD Projekt RED officially announces a new Witcher game at The Game Awards 2024, stars Ciri as the main protagonist of the new medieval fantasy RPG.

CD Projekt RED officially announced a new Witcher game at The Game Awards 2024.

It's official: CD Projekt's next Witcher title stars Ciri as the main protagonist. The project was revealed at TGA '24, and it's called The Witcher 4. It's a action RPG just like The Witcher 3, and this time around Ciri has some awesome new tricks up her sleeve, including a brand new grappling hook weapon that she can ignite with the Igni spell.

The Witcher 4's reveal trailer was a cinematic-style experience similar to the original previous games, complete with some brutal combat, a true exploration of monsters and men, and some distinct industry-leading visuals. Witcher 4 is the start of a new 3-game trilogy that stars Ciri, so we're in for a multi-year ride of Witcher games that could span various console generations. While CD Projekt has not announced when The Witcher 4 will come, it's likely due out sometime by 2026, and CD Projekt has entered principal development on the project.