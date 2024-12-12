All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Witcher 4 officially announced, stars Ciri as main protagonist

CD Projekt RED officially announces a new Witcher game at The Game Awards 2024, stars Ciri as the main protagonist of the new medieval fantasy RPG.

Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: CD Projekt RED announced The Witcher 4 at The Game Awards 2024, featuring Ciri as the main protagonist. This action RPG introduces new gameplay elements like a grappling hook ignitable with the Igni spell. The game is the first in a new trilogy, expected by 2026, and is in principal development.

CD Projekt RED officially announced a new Witcher game at The Game Awards 2024.

It's official: CD Projekt's next Witcher title stars Ciri as the main protagonist. The project was revealed at TGA '24, and it's called The Witcher 4. It's a action RPG just like The Witcher 3, and this time around Ciri has some awesome new tricks up her sleeve, including a brand new grappling hook weapon that she can ignite with the Igni spell.

The Witcher 4's reveal trailer was a cinematic-style experience similar to the original previous games, complete with some brutal combat, a true exploration of monsters and men, and some distinct industry-leading visuals. Witcher 4 is the start of a new 3-game trilogy that stars Ciri, so we're in for a multi-year ride of Witcher games that could span various console generations. While CD Projekt has not announced when The Witcher 4 will come, it's likely due out sometime by 2026, and CD Projekt has entered principal development on the project.

"We're thrilled to reveal the first look at #TheWitcherIV - our upcoming single-player open-world RPG. It marks the beginning of a new saga with Ciri as a protagonist, embarking on her own journey to become a professional monster slayer.

"The Witcher IV is an upcoming single-player open-world RPG from CD PROJEKT RED, the creators of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The beginning of a new saga, and a follow-up to one of the most acclaimed RPGs of all time, Ciri takes center stage as the protagonist, embarking on her own journey to become a professional monster slayer."

Senior Gaming Editor

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

