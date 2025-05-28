Witcher 3 reaches 60 million game sales, but may not have broken $1 billion revenue

The Witcher 3 has now sold 60 million copies in 10 years, making it one of the longest-selling and best-selling video games in the history of the industry.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has now reached 60 million copies sold, CD Projekt today announced.

CD Projekt's latest Q1 2025 results are out, and nestled in the report is confirmation of The Witcher 3's eye-opening sales figures. The game has now sold 60 million copies on all platforms and generations across the last decade. The company has confirmed that this number only includes full game sales of The Witcher 3 and the more recent game of the year version.

Interestingly enough, these staggering sales figures aren't accompanied by thunderous revenues; CD Projekt says that The Witcher 3 has made around 2.4 billion PLN in revenue, which is about $688 million in today's PLN to USD conversions. This highlights the company's emphasis on high volume sales through well-timed discounts and price drops. The Witcher 3 is routinely on sale, and was discounted to $5 on the PlayStation Store as part of the game's 10-year anniversary. Capcom is another company that similarly emphasizes game unit sales.

CD Projekt is currently working on The Witcher 4 starring Ciri as the main protagonist, and the game will be the first in a new trilogy-based saga for the franchise.

"Without a doubt, the third part of Geralt's adventures marks a pivotal point in our history. The game earned hundreds of awards and solidified our studio's standing, but more importantly, it brought untold hours of adventures and emotions to millions of games the world over.

"I am proud to announce that since its release The Witcher 3 has sold over 60 million copies, securing a place among the bestselling video games in all history, and motivating us to carry on with intensive work on the next trilogy set in this universe," said Adam Badowski, Joint CEO of CD PROJEKT.