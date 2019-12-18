Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
LG offers up new 27-inch 4K monitor with surprise 160Hz refresh rate

LG's new UltraGear 27GN950: 27-inch 4K 144Hz, with 160Hz overclocking option and G-SYNC compatible

LG has just teased some of its upcoming 2020 monitors, with the new UltraGear 27GN950 standing out from the crowd with its native 4K resolution and up to 160Hz refresh rate.

The new LG UltraGear 27GN950 rolls out with a 27-inch Nano IPS panel, native 3840 x 2160 resolution, and stock 144Hz refresh rate. LG allows for this to be overclocked, with the 144Hz capable of being driven up to 160Hz -- if you can find a graphics card capable of pushing 160FPS at 4K, that is.

We have a 1ms response time, VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, DisplayPort Adaptive-Sync and G-SYNC Compatible, with 2 x HDMI ports, 1 x DP port, and 2 x USB ports joined by a 3.5mm headphone jack. LG provides the ability of height adjustment, pivot and tilt adjustable.

