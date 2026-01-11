ASRock unveils Taichi OLED gaming monitor lineup at CES 2026

ASRock has unveiled a new lineup of premium gaming monitors under its Taichi brand, and all of them are gorgeous OLED gaming monitors.

TL;DR: ASRock expands its premium gaming lineup with three new 27-inch Taichi OLED monitors featuring advanced QD-OLED and WOLED panels. Highlights include 4K and QHD resolutions, ultra-high refresh rates up to 720Hz, 0.03ms response time, versatile connectivity, and ergonomic adjustments, ideal for competitive gaming.

ASRock unveiled a selection of new OLED gaming monitors under its Phantom Gaming brand, and its new brand of Taichi gaming monitors, with the company now expanding its premium line of gaming products.

ASRock showcased three new OLED gaming monitors featuring QD-OLED panel technology and WOLED panel technology, and each is branded Taichi. Starting with the TCO27USA, a 27-inch QD-OLED panel that features a 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 240Hz.

The TCO27USA also features a 0.03ms (GtG) response time, 250 nits standard brightness, and a range of I/O ports, such as 2x HDMI 2.1 (48G), 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1x USB3.2 Gen 1 Type-B, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C with DP Alt Mode PD 65W, 1x Type-A (upgrade only), 1x headphone out, and x2 3W speakers. There is also tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustment available.

Next is the TCO27QXA, a 27-inch display that also features QD-OLED panel technology, but instead of a 4K resolution it has a 2560 x 1440p (QHD) resolution. The refresh rate on this panel is rated for up to 500Hz, making it ideal for fast-paced competitive shooters that can take advantage of the intensely high refresh rate.

Last in the Taichi series is the TCO27QX, another 27-inch monitor that instead of having a fixed refresh rate and resolution, can change the configuration with a press of a button. The TCO27QX dual mode feature enables users to switch between 540Hz at 1440p, or 720Hz at 720p. Notably, all monitors come with a 65W USB-C charging port, 2x DisplayPort 1.4 ports, and 2x HDMI 2.1 ports, among other connectivity.

