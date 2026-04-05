Insider shuts down rumors of a new Prototype game, says 'It doesn't exist'

Despite leaks, datamines, and fan speculation, Jez Corden says there is no Prototype game currently in development at Activision or Microsoft.

TL;DR: Rumors about a new Prototype game featuring Alex Mercer and new mechanics have been debunked by insider Jez Corden, who confirmed no such game is in development as of April 2026. Fans may only expect legacy support, as the series has been inactive since Prototype 2 in 2012.

Last year, a series of rumors began circulating, claiming that a new Prototype game was in development. A Reddit user claimed the game would feature Alex Mercer from the original Prototype as its protagonist, introduce new shapeshifting mechanics for infiltrating areas, and take place in New York City.

Some of the speculation was also fueled by changes at Radical Entertainment, which was rebranded as New Radical Games. The studio's updated website featured Prototype alongside The Simpsons: Hit and Run, leading fans to speculate that remasters or new projects could be in the works. Additional rumors were sparked by datamined updates to the original Prototype, which revealed test maps and changes to the credits.

Since then, fans of the hack-and-slash series have hoped for official confirmation. Now, an insider pushes back on those hopes, claiming the narrative about a new Prototype is entirely false and that neither Microsoft nor Activision currently has any plans for a new game.

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In a recent episode of the XB2 podcast, insider Jez Corden, who previously dismissed rumors that Xbox was stepping away from console manufacturing, was asked for an update on the rumored game.

"Bad news for anyone who's been holding out hope for a Prototype game. It doesn't exist. There is no Prototype game currently in development at all whatsoever as of right now. April 2026, there is no Prototype game in development," he said.

Jez went on to say that the sources behind these rumors were not authentic and believes they were pushed by YouTubers from non-English channels. After confirming with what he called his "absolutely fantastic sources," Jez feels confident that no such game is in development. He added that the best Prototype fans can hope for is potential legacy support on modern platforms.

The Prototype series has not had a new entry since Prototype 2 in 2012, which Activision later ported to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in 2015. After launching that game, Activision said it "did not find a broad commercial audience," which led it to lay off staff at developer Radical Entertainment. The series has stayed silent ever since and will likely continue to remain so for the foreseeable future.