Xbox isn't going anywhere, insider claims Microsoft is not going to stop making consoles, even after Project Helix

Microsoft's console sales have been in decline since the last generation. VGChartz estimates the company sold just 34.1 million Xbox Series X and S units worldwide in 2025, compared to 86.1 million for the PS5. Rumors started circulating that the end of Xbox consoles is near. There were even doubts that Microsoft would step away from the hardware scene, but then it announced Project Helix.

Project Helix aims to deliver a PC-console hybrid that solves the age-old "console or PC" debate by merging both ecosystems. This meant that the company's next-gen console would be unlike anything seen before. Despite how promising it looked on paper, many called it Microsoft's exit plan and its last hardware endeavor. But not everyone believes that's the future of Microsoft.

In the latest episode of the XB2 podcast, Jez Corden from Windows Central stated that despite ongoing rumors, he knows Project Helix won't be the company's last Xbox console.

"In fact, to put it out there, I know it's not the last console. I don't think it's going to be an issue. Like, they're going to keep making them."

Jez didn't go into detail about what makes him so certain, but this isn't the first time he has pushed back on Xbox's obituary. Last year, when Xbox found itself in a similar situation, Jez claimed that Xbox hardware was "still on the table." And it wasn't long before Microsoft came forward, reassuring gamers that Xbox remained committed to next-gen console development, putting a stop to claims stemming from an unexpected Xbox Game Pass price hike.

This time around, Microsoft hasn't publicly addressed the rumors, but Jez (again) seems confident that this won't be the endgame for the Xbox consoles. While Jez and his sources have been right before on several Xbox developments, it's better to wait and see if something official comes around.

For now, Microsoft's entire focus is on Project Helix, with leaks suggesting it will deliver higher performance than the PS6. This could be the push Xbox needs to get back in the game, but only if Microsoft gets it right, and that starts with pricing, which is already shaping up to be a concern.