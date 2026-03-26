TweakTown
News
Gaming

Xbox isn't going anywhere, insider claims Microsoft is not going to stop making consoles, even after Project Helix

Insider Jez Corden claims Project Helix won't be Microsoft's last console and the company will continue making consoles despite ongoing exit rumors.

Xbox isn't going anywhere, insider claims Microsoft is not going to stop making consoles, even after Project Helix
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
2-minute read time
TL;DR: Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S sales lag behind the PS5, fueling rumors of Xbox's hardware exit. However, Project Helix, a PC-console hybrid promising superior performance, signals ongoing console development. Insider Jez Corden confirms Xbox will continue making consoles, though official details remain pending.

Microsoft's console sales have been in decline since the last generation. VGChartz estimates the company sold just 34.1 million Xbox Series X and S units worldwide in 2025, compared to 86.1 million for the PS5. Rumors started circulating that the end of Xbox consoles is near. There were even doubts that Microsoft would step away from the hardware scene, but then it announced Project Helix.

Project Helix aims to deliver a PC-console hybrid that solves the age-old "console or PC" debate by merging both ecosystems. This meant that the company's next-gen console would be unlike anything seen before. Despite how promising it looked on paper, many called it Microsoft's exit plan and its last hardware endeavor. But not everyone believes that's the future of Microsoft.

In the latest episode of the XB2 podcast, Jez Corden from Windows Central stated that despite ongoing rumors, he knows Project Helix won't be the company's last Xbox console.

"In fact, to put it out there, I know it's not the last console. I don't think it's going to be an issue. Like, they're going to keep making them."

Jez didn't go into detail about what makes him so certain, but this isn't the first time he has pushed back on Xbox's obituary. Last year, when Xbox found itself in a similar situation, Jez claimed that Xbox hardware was "still on the table." And it wasn't long before Microsoft came forward, reassuring gamers that Xbox remained committed to next-gen console development, putting a stop to claims stemming from an unexpected Xbox Game Pass price hike.

This time around, Microsoft hasn't publicly addressed the rumors, but Jez (again) seems confident that this won't be the endgame for the Xbox consoles. While Jez and his sources have been right before on several Xbox developments, it's better to wait and see if something official comes around.

For now, Microsoft's entire focus is on Project Helix, with leaks suggesting it will deliver higher performance than the PS6. This could be the push Xbox needs to get back in the game, but only if Microsoft gets it right, and that starts with pricing, which is already shaping up to be a concern.

Photo of the Xbox Series X Gaming Console
Best Deals: Xbox Series X Gaming Console
Today7 days ago30 days ago
$648 USD
$648 USD-
Buy
$648 USD
$648 USD-
Buy
$648 USD
$648 USD-
Buy
$648 USD
$648 USD-
Buy
Check Price
Check PriceCheck Price
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/26/2026 at 9:30 am CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Source:youtube.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Hassam is a veteran tech journalist and editor with over eight years of experience embedded in the consumer electronics industry. His obsession with hardware began with childhood experiments involving semiconductors, a curiosity that evolved into a career dedicated to deconstructing the complex silicon that powers our world. From benchmarking PC internals to stress-testing flagship CPUs and GPUs, Hassam specializes in translating high-level engineering into deep, unbiased insights for the enthusiast community.

Follow TweakTown on Google News
Add TweakTown as a source on Google

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles