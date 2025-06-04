New God of War game reportedly a 2.5D game, much smaller than initially predicted

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

Insiders have been pointing to a new God of War project being in the works for many months now, with initial predictions pegging the project to be a remaster of the old God of War games, or even a prequel title that would take players back to the events that happened before God of War 2018.

Insiders Jeff Grubb and Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming have been discussing what they have been hearing about the God of War project for quite some time. Both of the insiders say they have been hearing similar things about the game's future.

Henderson, in particular, stated he was hearing rumors that the new God of War would take Kratos back to Greece, but that doesn't seem to be the case anymore, as the reporter has recently stated that he has heard the scope for the new God of War project is much smaller than initially anticipated, and that it could actually be a 2.5/Metroidvania-style spinoff game.

Henderson recently replied to an X post that was mentioning the past rumors about the title taking players back to Greece and how it's now rumored it will be a Metroidvania-style title. Henderson agreed about this being the current conversation around the title. Jeff Grubb also replied to this post, agreeing that he is hearing the same thing.

As always with rumors, and as indicated by the progression of this story, rumors are just that - rumors, and nothing is set in stone. Sony hasn't confirmed anything regarding a new God of War title, but State of Play is just around the corner, so maybe we will hear something about a new God of War project there.