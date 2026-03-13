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New Witcher 3 DLC hope takes a hit after CD Projekt Red confirms no 'secret' Cyberpunk 2077 content

CD Projekt Red has said it isn't currently working on a 'secret new DLC' for Cyberpunk 2077, casting doubt on the Witcher 3 DLC rumors.

New Witcher 3 DLC hope takes a hit after CD Projekt Red confirms no 'secret' Cyberpunk 2077 content
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Tech and Science Editor
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TL;DR: CD Projekt Red denied plans for new Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, casting doubt on rumored Witcher 3 expansions set in Velen to bridge to Witcher 4. Despite insider claims, the studio stated no additional DLCs or expansions are planned, leaving the existence of new Witcher 3 content uncertain.

The hope that the rumored Witcher 3 DLC is true has taken a bit of a hit after CD Projekt Red confirmed it has no "secret new DLC" for Cyberpunk 2077.

The rumors about a new Witcher 3 DLC have been swirling for quite some time, and CD Projekt Red hasn't responded to any of them, only leading to more speculation. The current rumors indicate the DLC will take players to an expansion of a region they are already familiar with, Velen, and that the new DLC aims to bridge the story gap between The Witcher 3 and the upcoming Witcher 4.

Industry insider NateTheHate wrote that the rumored DLC does exist, and a former Gry-Online journalist who reportedly has connections within the Polish gaming industry said during a livestream in February that the DLC exists, and the region is Velen, and not the Zerrikania region, which was previously rumored.

Now, in response to an X user asking "When secret new DLC?" under an announcement of Cyberpunk 2077 arriving on the Xbox Game Pass, presumably alluding to the hotly rumored Witcher 3 DLC, CD Projekt Red wrote, "We have no plans for additional DLCs or expansions. If anything changes, we will inform you all!"

This comment caused some stir, and perhaps even some doubt on the existence of new Witcher 3 content releasing 11 years after the title was released. In a nutshell, "If they aren't making any new Cyberpunk 2077 content, then they definitely aren't making any new Witcher 3 content".

Perhaps that is the case, but perhaps not. Witcher 4 is going to be the biggest release CD Projekt Red has ever experienced as a studio, and the expectations are quite high given what we have already seen. And what better way than to reignite hibernating Witcher 3 fans than with a DLC that brings you up to speed with the story and prepares you for the new game.

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News Source:tweaktown.com

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

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