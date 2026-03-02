TweakTown
Industry insider confirms new Witcher 3 DLC existence

A well-known industry insider has confirmed the existence of a new Witcher 3 DLC, which is reportedly going to be the bridge to The Witcher 4.

TL;DR: A new Witcher 3: Wild Hunt DLC reportedly exists, confirmed by industry insider NateTheHate. Unlike earlier rumors of a new region, the expansion will focus on Velen, bridging the story gap between Witcher 3 and Witcher 4. Official details and release dates remain unconfirmed by CD Projekt Red.

Rumors have been circulating for quite some time about a new DLC for the critically acclaimed Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and now a well-known industry insider has backed up these claims by saying the DLC does, in fact, exist.

Previous rumors indicated the DLC would take players to a far-eastern region of Zerrikania, but only last week those rumors were squashed by UV o grach, a former Gry-Online journalist who reportedly has connections to the Polish gaming industry. According to the latest rumors, the new DLC won't include a new region for players to explore, but instead will be an expansion of a region players know very well, Velen. The report states the purpose of the DLC will be to fill in the missing spots on the map between The Witcher 4's story and The Witcher 3's, essentially, the DLC would act as a bridge between the two games.

Now, in a recent X post, renowned leaker and industry insider NateTheHate has revealed the DLC actually does exist, but didn't give any details on when it will be released or unveiled by CD Projekt Red. Unfortunately, that is all we have on the rumored Witcher 3 DLC, and until CD Projekt Red makes an official announcement it's wise to take all this information with a healthy amount of skepticism, especially if you are a Witcher 3 fan such as myself, as getting excited for another DLC for one of the best games ever made and then realizing it isn't true can be quite tough. Fingers are crossed, though.

