ASUS's new ROG Strix Morph 96 is a customizable wireless keyboard you can pull apart

The new ROG Strix Morph 96 Wireless keyboard from ASUS is an entry level option for those looking for a fully customizable gaming keyboard.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from Newegg and other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: ASUS introduced the ROG Strix Morph 96 Wireless, a compact 96% mechanical keyboard priced at $139.99, featuring full disassembly for customization, two switch options, silicone gasket-mount design for improved acoustics, per-key RGB lighting, dual side light bars, and versatile connectivity with up to 590 hours of battery life.

ASUS has launched the new ROG Strix Morph 96 Wireless keyboard for gamers and enthusiasts looking for an affordable entry point into the fully customizable gaming keyboard space. The ROG Strix Morph 96 Wireless is a mechanical keyboard built for simple customization, performance, and acoustics, and is priced at $139.99 USD (available at Newegg).

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The 96 percent form factor and layout make it a more compact version of a full-sized board, with ASUS noting that with its full-function row and layout, it's only one centimeter wider than a standard TKL board. And when it comes to customization, the ROG Strix Morph 96 Wireless offers more than your now-standard replaceable keycaps and hot-swappable switches: the full keyboard can be disassembled.

And with that, the screw on the top cover can be removed for easy access to each layer, from sound dampening to the plate and the south-facing PCB. The ROG Strix Morph 96 Wireless arrives as a full keyboard, with two mechanical switch flavors, ROG NX Snow V2 (linear) and ROG NX Storm V2 (clicky). And with its silicone gasket-mount design and dampening foam, ASUS notes that the linear switches are tuned to deliver a satisfying "thocky" sound.

4

The physical design includes customizable per-key lighting as well as dual RGB light bars on each side of the keyboard with a multi-function control know located on the left side. As a wireless keyboard, the ROG Strix Morph 96 supports low-latency wireless via ROG SpeedNova wireless technology, with Bluetooth, and wired USB-C options also available. ASUS notes that it delivers up to 590 hours of battery life with RGB off over low-latency wireless, with that dropping to around 100 hours when using the default lighting settings.