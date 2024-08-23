ASUS just announced a bunch of new ROG keyboards, mice, and more at Gamescom

ASUS's new range of ROG gear includes a pair of new gaming keyboards, two compact mice, and a wireless headset with a familiar design.

ASUS's Republic of Gamers, or ROG, has a reputation for being one of the most sought-after 'premium' gaming hardware brands. At Gamescom this year, the company unveiled a new range of peripherals coming soon, including a pair of great-looking keyboards, a portable mini gaming mouse, and a new wireless headset with a familiar design.

ROG Falchion Ace HFX, image credit: ASUS.

First up is the ROG Falchion Ace HFX gaming keyboard, which, at a glance, looks like a wired (and black) version of the ROG Falchion RX Low Profile Keyboard we reviewed a few months ago. However, this isn't a low-profile keyboard; the adjustable ROG HFX Magnetic Switches (with an 8000 Hz polling rate) and Rapid Trigger feature make it a similarly compact keyboard - with a 65% layout in a 60% keyboard frame - for PC gaming.

The following keyboard will interest those who might not be fans of the TKL or 'tenkeyless' trend in recent years. The ROG Strix Scope II 96 RX Wireless includes the company's ROG RX optical switches with near-zero debounce delay and a numpad in a slightly more compact 96% layout.

The ROG Strix Scope II 96 RX Wireless also sports a multi-function button and wheel on the top right that can control volume, lighting, and other features. And tri-mode connectivity offers Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz with ROG SpeedNova wireless technology, and wired USB.

ROG Strix Scope II 96 RX Wireless, image credit: ASUS.

Onto the mice! As the name suggests, the new ROG Harpe Ace Mini is a 49-gram ultralight high-performance gaming mouse for PC gamers. It sports the 42,000 DPI ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor that can track on glass and low-latency wireless; it looks like an impressive little unit.

ROG Harpe Ace Mini, image credit: ASUS.

Next is the battery-powered ROG Strix Impact III Wireless gaming mouse, which offers long-lasting use over Bluetooth or low-latency wireless and is optimized for portability and on-the-go gaming. This is perfect for laptop gamers and students who set up shop to work, study, and game in random locations.

ROG Strix Impact III Wireless, image credit: ASUS.

Finally, there's the new ROG Pelta gaming headset, which sports a design and look that resembles a ROG version of a SteelSeries gaming headset. This wireless gaming headset for PC, PlayStation, and Switch features "ROG-exclusive 50 mm titanium-plated diaphragm drivers" to deliver rich sound with a super-wideband microphone for clear and natural-sounding communication. With a lightweight 309-gram build, it sounds impressive and looks comfortable, too.

ROG Pelta, image credit: ASUS.