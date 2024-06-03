ROG Azoth Extreme is ASUS's latest premium gaming keyboard, and it's incredible

The ASUS ROG Azoth gaming keyboard, which we reviewed last year, earned our Editor's Choice award due to its features, performance, excellent type-feel, and hot-swappable pre-lubed ROG NX mechanical switches (Linear). At Computex 2024, the follow-up is making a play to be one of the very best 75% TKL gaming keyboards available - and from what we've seen so far, it could very well hit those heights.

The ROG Azoth Extreme is every bit as customizable as its predecessor-hot-swappable switches, multiple layers of dampening, and gasket mounting are becoming the standard in the premium space - but it takes things to the next level. Underneath the keyboard, you can adjust the mounting to get the desired feel-smooth, spongy, or more tactile - all with the same switches.

Underneath is where you'll find magnetic feet that you can snap on or take off the keyboard to adjust the height, a stylish touch that adds to the premium feel.

The keyboard now boasts a full-color touch-screen OLED display in the top right, which can give you real-time stats from your PC, let you know how much battery life you've got left, and even provide real-time stats for the keyboard showcasing your current typing speed. The display unit we saw up close featured ROG NV Linear switches, with ASUS confirming that there's a Tactile option, too.

Of course, as hot-swappable, you can swap these out. Elsewhere, the build quality is excellent, with an aluminum top layer, a carbon fiber positioning plate, dampening foam, silicon, and more. It feels incredible to type with (and, we assume, game with) and even comes with a comfy silicon wrist rest - an underrated but welcome addition.

The ROG Azoth Extreme is wireless and covers 2.4 GHz, with wired and Bluetooth options. There's an included USB polling-rate booster offering true 8,000 Hz polling - which might be overkill for most applications, but hey, it's called Extreme. From the looks to the feel to the construction and features, this is shaping up to be a 2024 gaming keyboard to keep an eye on. We'll try to get a review unit as soon as they become available, alongside pricing and availability info, so stay tuned.