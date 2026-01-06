ROG Strix Morph 96 and ROG Falchion ACE 75 HE gaming keyboards announced at CES 2026

Meet the new ROG Strix Morph 96 wireless mechanical gaming keyboard and ROG Falchion Ace 75 HE magnetic gaming keyboard, both announced at CES 2026.

TL;DR: ASUS introduced the ROG Strix Morph 96 and ROG Falchion ACE 75 HE gaming keyboards at CES 2026, featuring customizable, hot-swappable switches and wireless or wired connectivity. The Morph 96 offers modular design and low-latency wireless, while the Falchion ACE 75 HE provides adjustable actuation and a portable, high-performance wired setup.

ASUS has unveiled a pair of new gaming keyboards at CES 2026, the ROG Strix Morph 96 and ROG Falchion ACE 75 HE. For those who have been eyeing the popular ROG Strix Scope II 96 wireless gaming keyboard, the new ROG Strix Morph 96 will probably be one to keep an eye on, as it's being positioned as a more affordable, customizable wireless mechanical gaming keyboard.

4

The new ROG Strix Morph 96 wireless mechanical gaming keyboard.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The ROG Strix Morph 96 has been designed with customization in mind, where, in addition to hot-swappable switches, every layer is removable, from the top cover to the mod-friendly south-facing PCB and more. The keyboard ships with ROG NX V2 mechanical switches, as found in the popular Strix Scope II 96, and supports low-latency wireless via ROG SpeedNova 2.4GHz, along with Bluetooth and wired modes.

The modular design also features some nice aesthetic elements, including a removable top cover, a translucent positioning plate, and RGB lighting. And for those wanting speed, performance, and gaming features like Rapid Trigger and Speed Tap, there's the new ROG Falchion Ace 75 HE.

4

The new ROG Falchion Ace 75 HE magnetic gaming keyboard in White.

The 75% form factor is larger than previous models, and ROG HFX V2 magnetic switches power this wired magnetic gaming keyboard. With the ability to adjust the actuation point on every key from 0.1mm through to 3.5mm, this is definitely a gaming keyboard for those wanting to fine-tune the responsiveness of their keyboard when firing up a competitive game.

4

The new ROG Falchion Ace 75 HE magnetic gaming keyboard in Black.

In addition to looking stylish in both black and white, thanks to its reflective flourishes, the ROG Falchion Ace 75 HE is customizable thanks to its hot-swappable switch design. Under the hood, it features six layers of damping for a smooth, rattle-free typing and gaming experience. And to top it off, it's a wired keyboard meant to be taken on the go, as it ships with a dedicated carry case.