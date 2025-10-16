ASUS's new ROG Azoth 96 HE keyboard's Zone Mode is game changer for PC gaming

TL;DR: The ASUS ROG Azoth 96 HE gaming keyboard features advanced ROG HFX V2 Magnetic Switches with adjustable actuation, hot-swappability, and a compact 96% layout. It offers tri-mode wireless connectivity, an 8K polling rate, Zone Mode for optimized gaming, premium build quality, and an OLED touchscreen for on-the-fly customization.

Recently, we reviewed ASUS's new flagship and unique split-design ROG Falcata gaming keyboard. This premium keyboard is impressive in nearly every way imaginable, with a standout feature being its introduction of the new custom ROG HFX V2 Magnetic Switches, offering one of the best-feeling Hall Effect magnetic keyboards to date. And now, with the announcement of the latest, and more traditional-looking, ROG Azoth 96 HE gaming keyboard, these fantastic magnetic switches are set to return.

4

The new ROG Azoth 96 HE gaming keyboard, image credit: ASUS.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The ROG Azoth 96 HE is a magnetic keyboard, which means you've got complete control and can adjust the actuation point on every single key, alongside support for gaming features like Rapid Trigger and Speed Tap. The ROG HFX V2 Magnetic Switches are also hot-swappable, so you've got complete control over customization and replacing the switches down the road. Either way, the switches work alongside the custom ROG Hall sensor to deliver premium, accurate, and precise performance.

The 96 in the naming refers to the 96% layout, which means the ROG Azoth 96 HE includes things like a Numpad and system keys in a more compact layout. It's also wireless, featuring tri-mode connectivity that includes low-latency wireless, wired over USB, and Bluetooth, delivering 8K or 8,000 Hz polling via ROG SpeedNova 8K.

4

On that note, the ROG Azoth 96 HE includes one of the best gaming-focused features of the ROG Falcata, which ASUS calls 'Zone Mode.' Basically, this game mode not only disables lighting and intrusive Windows functions but also automatically sets the polling rate of "gaming-critical" keys like WASD to 8K, while lesser-used keys are set to 250 Hz. This not only improves the performance and accuracy of these gaming keys, but it improves the battery life you get when running the whole keyboard in 8K mode.

In 2025, a premium gaming keyboard needs to have more than just impressive switches, a solid metal frame, and PBT doubleshot keycaps. On the underneath-the-hood front, the ROG Azoth 96 HE features six layers of dampening, including PORON, IXPE, and silicone. It also adopts the Gasket mount design with pre-lubed stabilizers for long keys like the spacebar. And to top it all off, there's a 1.47-inch color OLED touchscreen and a three-way knob so you can do things like adjust actuation points and settings on-the-fly.

4

Odds are this is going to carry a premium price tag, but details on pricing and availability are TBC, so stay tuned.