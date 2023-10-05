Live action Cyberpunk 2077 project coming from True Detective, Mr. Robot producer

CD Projekt teams up with Studio Trigger, the producer of hits like True Detective and Mr. Robot on a new live action project set in the Cyberpunk 2077 IP.

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a live action adaptation with some of TV's most seasoned producers attached to the project.

CD Projekt today announced a ton of info about its latest sci-fi franchise, confirming sales figures, budgets and costs, and new transmedia initiatives like a live action Cyberpunk 2077 adaptation is currently in the works.

The games-maker has once again teamed up with Studio Trigger, the producer of hits like True Detective, Mr. Robot, and Revenant starring Leonardo DiCaprio, for the new project. Studio Trigger also collaborated on the immensely popular Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series. Management says the live action adaptation may not follow the games and instead "tell a brand-new story set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077."

In a live stream to investors, CD Projekt Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Michał Nowakowski said that there are more transmedia opportunities for the Cyberpunk series:

"Yes, we do have plans. That's why we've started working with Anonymous Content. We want things to happen. A lot is happening, a lot is planned, we worked with Trigger in 2018 and for a number of years we did not speak about this because it wasn't ready. There are plans we'd rather keep quiet until there is something to speak about, until there is really something to discuss, some concrete announcements," Nowakowski said.

"When the time comes, we'll tell you. But the general direction is this, to go this way. This is strategically important for us."

It appears these plans were made years ago, but Studio Trigger would not allow CD Projekt to announce anything until the time was right.

"What's also important is that Trigger, our partner, has certain rules for announcing projects and we have to be compliant with these rules," said CD Projekt Chief Creative Officer Adam Badowski.

