All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Xbox doubles down on profit, high-margin businesses: Xbox Game Pass, breaking exclusivity, etc.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gives an update on the state of the Xbox business, saying that releasing games like Black Ops 6 on Game Pass is paying of.

Xbox doubles down on profit, high-margin businesses: Xbox Game Pass, breaking exclusivity, etc.
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella emphasizes Xbox's focus on profitability through high-margin content and services, such as Xbox Game Pass and cross-platform digital game sales.

On the heels of the comments from Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gives an update on the future trajectory of Xbox.

Xbox doubles down on profit, high-margin businesses: Xbox Game Pass, breaking exclusivity, etc. 23
3

Xbox has one singular goal above all else: To meet (or ideally surpass) the profit margin goals that are set by Microsoft's CFO and board. The group has two ways to meet this goal: Cut costs and improve business margins.

We've heard Xbox talk about high-margin businesses in the past. Key examples include digital game sales and subscriptions like Xbox Game Pass. A big example of Microsoft executing on high-margin opportunities is launching Black Ops 6 onto Xbox Game Pass, although the exact business dynamics are blurry. Another example is how Xbox is breaking exclusivity to launch its games on PlayStation and Nintendo platforms.

The moves are paying off, and data indicates that profits could be up year-over-year at Xbox.

In the recent Q2FY25 earnings call, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gives a quick update on Xbox:

We are focused on improving the profitability of the business in order to position it for long-term growth, driven by higher-margin content and platform services.

And we're delivering on this plan. Black Ops 6 was the top-selling game on Xbox and PlayStation this quarter, and saw more players in its launch quarter than any other paid release in the franchise's history.

And we saw rave reviews of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which has already been played by more than 4 million people.

We also continue to see strong momentum for Xbox Cloud Gaming, with a record 140 million hours streamed this quarter.

All-up, Game Pass set a new quarterly record for revenue and grew its peak PC subscriber base by over 30% as we focus on driving fully-paid subscribers across endpoints.

Xbox doubles down on profit, high-margin businesses: Xbox Game Pass, breaking exclusivity, etc. 77
3

Predictably, no information on Xbox's specific profits were revealed, but that's because Xbox is not its own business unit within Microsoft. Xbox is part of Gaming, and Gaming is underneath the More Personal Computing segment.

Gaming did, however, boost total gross margin for its parent segment. As per the Q2 report:

"Gross margin increased $1.9 billion or 15% driven by growth in Gaming, including the impact of the Activision Blizzard acquisition. Gross margin percentage increased driven by sales mix shift to higher margin businesses and improvement in Search and news advertising and Gaming"

Photo of the Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1 Month Membership [Digital Code]
Best Deals: Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1 Month Membership [Digital Code]
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$14.99 USD
- -
Buy
$14.99 USD
- -
Buy
$14.99 USD
- -
Buy
$14.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/29/2025 at 5:13 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:microsoft.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles