TD Cowen: Nintendo likely to raise price of Switch 2 following Microsoft's and Sony's lead

TL;DR: Analysts, including TD Cowen, expect Nintendo to raise Switch 2 prices due to rising memory costs, similar to recent Xbox and PlayStation hikes. Despite paying more for RAM, Nintendo currently denies immediate price increases, citing sufficient inventory and minimal short-term financial impact. The upcoming Super Mario Galaxy movie may boost Switch 2 adoption.

Another analyst firm believes Nintendo will raise prices of the Switch 2, this time with TD Cowen analyst Doug Creutz outlining the firm's expectations.

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Microsoft raised Xbox prices twice in 2025, and Sony just announced its PS5 price hike, leading to a sticker shock-inducing $900 MSRP for the PS5 Pro. Everyone is now wondering the same thing: When will Nintendo follow suit? Gamers are tentatively waiting for Nintendo to announce a Switch 2 cost increase, but the firm has only decided to price adjust its last-gen Switch 1 lineup. Nintendo even confirmed a cost hike for first-party Switch 2 cartridge games, confirming that digital games will now be cheaper by default.

Analysts expect Nintendo to follow PlayStation's and Xbox's lead with an official Switch 2 price hike. In January, Niko Partners predicted the Switch 2 would be hiked to $499, and sources told Bloomberg that corporate was also mulling over an increase to help offset rising production costs. Experts like Ampere Analysis' Piers Harding-Rolls and Kanto Games' Dr. Serkan Toto also believe Nintendo could raise prices throughout the year.

As per a new Bloomberg report, TD Cowen is also among the firms that believe the Switch 2 will soon cost more for consumers.

"Memory costs have risen significantly - could be as much as $100 in extra costs to manufacture. [Sony] has to either have to raise price or take a bigger loss on the box than they already are. Microsoft has already raised price and it's likely Nintendo will as well," TD Cowen analyst Doug Creutz told Bloomberg's Vlad Savov.

Nintendo, for its part, has communicated that it does not plan to immediately raise prices. This is in spite of reports that say Nintendo is paying up to 41% more for the RAM chips used in Switch 2 console production.

"We expect that the recent rise in memory prices will not greatly impact the financial results for the current fiscal year. Furthermore, due to our inventory on hand, together with hardware currently in production, we do not anticipate an immediate impact in the next fiscal year," Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said in a Q3 earnings report.

With the new Super Mario Galaxy movie on the horizon, all eyes are on Nintendo and its products, and this could be a critical point for widespread adoption for the new system.