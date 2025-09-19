Xbox price increased in US for second time this year, 2TB model now $800

Microsoft is increasing the price of the Xbox Series X and Series S for the second time this year, showing just how volatile the tech market has become.

For the second time this year, Microsoft is raising the price of Xbox console hardware in the United States, leading to a generation with an $800 video games system.

Microsoft is planning another price hike for its Xbox Series X/S console duo, the company has confirmed. The most eye-catching part of this update is that Microsoft now has an $800 console with its Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black edition, which has gone up by $70 since the summer price hike.

The new prices go into effect on October 3 in the United States, and see increases on all systems. The Xbox Series S is now $399, up from $379, with the 1TB model also increasing by $20 to $450. The disc version of the Xbox Series X is now baseline $649, up $50. The all-digital Xbox Series X is now $599, the same price that Sony attached to its unpopular PlayStation 3 in 2006.

According to the numbers, the Series X 2TB Galaxy Black edition has seen the most dramatic price increase, jumping from $599 when it released in 2024 to $799 as of October 2025--a hefty $200 increase. The other systems have also seen increases of at least $100, with the Series X up by $100 on both editions.

The developments underline the ongoing volatility of the global economic market as countries continue collecting reciprocal tariffs and pay high shipping rates for key parts, including chips and sensors needed for console production.

Microsoft announced this news via its support page. Xbox executives have not commented on the price hikes.