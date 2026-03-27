Netflix is raising prices again across all tiers

Even ad-supported subscribers are not safe, as they will end up paying an extra $1 a month, while other plans go up by $2 for the same features.

TL;DR: Netflix is raising subscription prices across all U.S. tiers, including ad-supported, Standard ad-free, and Premium, with no service changes. This follows previous hikes in 2023 and 2025, reflecting a trend of annual increases amid growing content deals and rising tech costs.

Everything seems to be going up in price nowadays. Even if we ignore the massive oil barrel-shaped elephant in the room, 2026 is just not a good year to be a tech enthusiast. There is a massive DRAM shortage that is expected to last into the 2030s, AMD and Intel have increased the prices of their CPUs, and even Sony has jacked up the price of its PlayStation 5 consoles. Entertainment giant Netflix wants a piece of that action, too.

According to an updated "Plans and Pricing" page, Netflix is raising prices across all subscription tiers in the U.S, with no exceptions. This price hike follows Netflix's last price increase in January 2025. If you had just made peace with paying the additional $1 (or more), you'd better gear up for another price increase coming soon.

The new pricing structure sees the ad-supported Standard tier go from $7.99/month to $8.99/month, while the Standard ad-free tier goes from $17.99/month to $19.99/month. Even Premium tier users are not exempt from this price increase, as they will pay an extra $2, bringing the price to $26.99 per month.

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There is no indication of any changes to services or features with this price hike. You will get the same benefits (and limitations) that you did previously, but this time at a higher cost. Moreover, fees are also going up for adding extra viewers outside your household. On the ad-supported tier, it will now cost $7.99/month (up from $6.99), while the ad-free tier will cost $9.99/month.

It does seem like Netflix is getting into the habit of yearly price increases. Before the January 2025 price hike, Netflix last increased prices in 2023. Netflix continues to grow year over year, thanks to new streaming deals for sporting events and TV shows such as Assassin's Creed, but it seems the company needs some competition to keep prices in check.