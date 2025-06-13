More PS Plus price hikes possible, Sony says it will continue 'dynamically adjust' costs

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.
Sony corporate signals that PlayStation Plus subscription price hikes could be on the horizon as the company adds more value, features, and content to the service.
While Sony has yet to raise the price of the PlayStation 5 console in the United States, the PlayStation Plus service is a different story. Sony has raised PS Plus prices twice now, once globally in 2023, and then a second time this year in select regions (US remains unaffected).
Yet gamers are still subscribing to the more expensive tiers. Sony's data shows that 38% of total PlayStation Plus users are subscribed to the Extra ($135/year) and Premium ($160/year) plans. This does mean, of course, that the vast majority (62%) of users are opting for the cheaper PS Plus Essential plan ($80/year). It's also worth mentioning that Sony discounts these plans to drive up adoption, especially during the State of Play sale where PS Plus Premium dropped to $107/year.
Sony stopped reporting official PS Plus subscriber figures in 2023, and up until then we were able to ascertain the health of the service by comparing active subscribers with the total monthly active users of the PlayStation ecosystem.
Company management says that price adjustments could continue and PS Plus could become more expensive over time.
During a recent strategy meeting, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Hideaki Nishino explained why PS Plus prices have gone up in the past, and highlights that it's all a constant balancing act of value and costs versus profitability.
Q: You raised the price of PlayStation Plus in the past. What was the rationale for the price increase, and what might cause you to raise prices in the future? Music and video streaming services are raising prices consistently, how frequently can you raise the price of PlayStation Plus?
Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Hideaki Nishino:
PlayStation Plus is highly valued by our players and continues to drive engagement. We are already seeing a trend of adoption to our higher tiers of service, as evidenced by the mix we achieved in Fiscal Year 2024, where approximately 38% of players are now subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium or Extra tier. This is even after the global price increases that we implemented in Fiscal Year '23.
And more recently, the local price increased in selected countries to improve our pricing strategy across certain market clusters and also to account for foreign exchange movements.
These price increases were partly a result of increasing the value that we bring to the players, so the quality and diversity of content that we continue to add, as well as investment in the features to improve the service further, such as player customization and enhanced content discovery.
PlayStation Plus service offers great value for our players and we will continue to add more value and adjust our pricing strategy in a dynamic way to maximize profitability.