More PS Plus price hikes possible, Sony says it will continue 'dynamically adjust' costs

Sony says more PlayStation Plus subscription price hikes could happen as the company plans to 'continue dynamically adjusting pricing' to maximize profit.

Sony corporate signals that PlayStation Plus subscription price hikes could be on the horizon as the company adds more value, features, and content to the service.

While Sony has yet to raise the price of the PlayStation 5 console in the United States, the PlayStation Plus service is a different story. Sony has raised PS Plus prices twice now, once globally in 2023, and then a second time this year in select regions (US remains unaffected).

Yet gamers are still subscribing to the more expensive tiers. Sony's data shows that 38% of total PlayStation Plus users are subscribed to the Extra ($135/year) and Premium ($160/year) plans. This does mean, of course, that the vast majority (62%) of users are opting for the cheaper PS Plus Essential plan ($80/year). It's also worth mentioning that Sony discounts these plans to drive up adoption, especially during the State of Play sale where PS Plus Premium dropped to $107/year.

Sony stopped reporting official PS Plus subscriber figures in 2023, and up until then we were able to ascertain the health of the service by comparing active subscribers with the total monthly active users of the PlayStation ecosystem.

These are the last PlayStation Plus data points that Sony has provided.

Company management says that price adjustments could continue and PS Plus could become more expensive over time.

During a recent strategy meeting, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Hideaki Nishino explained why PS Plus prices have gone up in the past, and highlights that it's all a constant balancing act of value and costs versus profitability.