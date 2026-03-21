Intel is reportedly preparing a 10% price increase for consumer CPUs

Increasing material costs may prompt OEMs to shift their focus to high-margin AI PCs and premium flagship products to alleviate some of the burden.

TL;DR: In 2026, Intel plans a 10% price increase on consumer CPUs, including popular Core Ultra processors, due to rising semiconductor demand driven by AI data centers. This price hike challenges PC gamers and DIY builders, as OEMs may shift strategies to focus on AI and flagship products amid higher costs and shrinking margins.

2026 is proving to be a challenging year for PC gamers. We have already seen a massive price hike in DRAM thanks to AI data centers hogging all the memory, and now it seems like processors are the next component in line for a price bump.

According to a report by industry insider ET News, Intel has informed its major PC clients of a planned 10% price increase for its consumer CPUs, effective at the end of this month. These currently include the Intel Core Ultra processors, which have been quite popular among gamers over the past year or so. Moreover, the Core Ultra series has been widely used in OEM systems across a range of devices, from high-end applications to low-power office use.

The demand for semiconductors has been skyrocketing since the boom of mainstream AI products. AI data centers have created a supply-demand imbalance, and consumer products are the ones suffering the most. Intel seems to be doing what it needs to do to keep its products profitable.

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The rising bill of materials (BOM) costs may see a change in strategy across the board for OEMs. With the rising focus on AI products and shrinking margins, manufacturers may need to aggressively promote their AI devices and flagship products to counter some of the costs and preserve margins.

Nevertheless, Intel's upcoming move appears to be another blow to DIY PC builders. On the r/hardware subreddit, enthusiasts were perplexed by the prospect of another price hike just after Intel cut the price of Arrow Lake Refresh CPUs by ~$100. Many speculated that the price hike was linked to increased demand at TSMC, which is entirely plausible.

The sky-high memory prices, the ongoing GPU shortage since the pandemic, DRAM being sold out for the next few years, and now CPU prices joining the trend; it all seems to be compounding against the novice DIY PC builder. The hobby had been struggling in the past few years, and now the advent of AI seems to have dealt another fatal blow that may be too difficult to recover from.

Major PC hardware companies such as NVIDIA and Micron seem to have shifted their focus away from consumer demand, which may be a telltale sign that this once blossoming hobby may be on its last legs.